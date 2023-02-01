The first Facebook accounts (later renamed Meta Platforms) listed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) date back to 2008. That year, Facebook was still a fledgling social network that had a turnover of $272 million (242 million euros at the current exchange rate). For a decade and a half it had a meteoric rise that led the company to expand its business, take over Instagram and WhatsApp, and set a record of 117,929 million dollars in 2021. That exponential growth was cut short last year, the first financial year in which the company has seen its turnover fall, according to the results it has published this Wednesday, which, despite this, have been better than analysts expected.

The group founded and directed by Mark Zuckerberg closed 2022 with total income of 116,609 million dollars, 1% less than the previous year. The bad results of the second and third quarters, with year-on-year falls, already pointed to this, but in the accumulated nine months, Meta still exceeded the turnover of the previous year. However, the 4% drop in the fourth quarter has put a negative sign on its annual turnover for the first time.

The company has suffered from the deterioration of the digital advertising market, but also from the currency impact (due to the strength of the dollar) and the stricter privacy rules imposed by Apple, which block advertising tracking and hinder its business. To this is added the competition from TikTok, the social network that has triumphed among young people despite its controversial aspects.

Meta announced last November the dismissal of 11,000 workers, 3% of its workforce, the largest workforce adjustment in its history, for which an extraordinary charge of 4.610 million dollars has been noted. At the moment, in 2022, the workforce grew by 20%, up to 86,482 employees. In other words, Meta hired some 14,000 people last year and then announced the dismissal of 11,000. The vast majority of those laid off will stop counting in the first quarter of this year.

As the company has also embarked on heavy investments in the metaverse that have not worked out so far, the benefits have also suffered. Thus, Meta’s traditional business (which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) has lost steam and its operating result suffers. But the new businesses, grouped in the Reality Labs division and which the company sees as essential for the next generation of social networks, have had operating losses of 4,279 million dollars in the fourth quarter and 13,717 million in the accumulated year.

With all this, the profit of Facebook has also fallen sharply, from the record of 39,370 million dollars in 2021 to 23,200 last year, a drop of 41%. It is not the first drop in profits in the company’s history, but it is the biggest. Profits were already reduced in 2019 by 16%, but by then the turnover of the social network continued to grow.

year of efficiency

The use of their networks does continue to grow and Mark Zuckerberg seizes on this as consolation: “Our community continues to grow and I am delighted with the great participation in our applications. Facebook has just reached the figure of 2,000 million daily active ”, has stated in a statement in which he adds: “The progress we are making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are the main drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we are focused on becoming a stronger and more agile organization.”

Meta shares have lost more than half their value in the past 12 months. The company faces an existential crisis in which Facebook has ceased to be an almost unlimited manna, while the metaverse has not quite taken off. Instagram, at the same time, tries to evolve to compete with TikTok. The results of this Wednesday, better than those expected by the market, and the announcement of the repurchase of shares have caused the price to skyrocket in off-market operations.

To encourage the price, the company has announced that it is extending its share repurchase plan by 40,000 million dollars, a form of shareholder remuneration. That new authorization roughly matches the company’s cash position.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $26.000 and $28.500 million, compared to $27.908 million in the same period last year. The company lowers its cost estimate for this year by 5,000 million (to the range 89,000-94,000 million) thanks to efficiency measures. The belt is also tightened with investments, which is between 30,000 and 33,000 million (instead of the previous estimate of 34,000 to 37,000 million).

The company has had good news this week in court. The court has refused to block the purchase of the artificial intelligence firm Within Unlimited, as requested by the competition authorities.