(Reuters) – Meta is planning to introduce virtual tokens and cryptocurrencies into its apps and use them to reward creators, for loans and other financial services, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

The change, which is at an early stage, comes as Meta expands its focus on services centered on the metaverse, a virtual environment where people interact, work and play. If implemented, it could also give Meta a new revenue channel and control over app and service transactions, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Meta Quest virtual reality platform.

Meta’s cryptocurrencies, internally dubbed “Zuck Bucks,” are destined for the metaverse and may not be blockchain-based, the FT report said, citing sources. “We don’t have updates to share today,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the company is focused on building for the metaverse “and that includes what payments and financial services can look like.”

Mark Zuckerberg, president of Meta, said in March that Instagram would release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the “short term”.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik)

