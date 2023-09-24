Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 11:19

Meta plans to launch AI chatbot with different personalities to attract young users –

Meta Platforms — the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram — is planning to launch artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots with different personalities later this week on its social networks, seeking to attract young users, according to people familiar with the matter.

These generative AI bots are being tested internally by employees, and the company is expected to announce the first of these characters at the Meta Connect conference, which starts on Wednesday the 27th. interaction with users, although some users may also have productivity-related skills, such as the ability to help with coding or other tasks.

Targeting younger users has been a priority for Meta with the rise of TikTok, which has overtaken Instagram in popularity among teens in recent years. This shift led Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in October 2021 to say that the company would reallocate its “teams to make serving young adults their focus, rather than optimizing for as many older people as possible.” ”.

With the rise of technology since the launch of ChatGPT last November, Meta has also refocused the work of its AI divisions to leverage the capabilities of generative AI across the company’s various applications and across the metaverse.

Now Meta is planning to develop dozens of these chatbots, known internally as “Gen AI Personas”. The company has also worked on a product that would allow celebrities and content creators to use their own AI chatbots to interact with fans and followers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Among the bots in development is one called “Bob the Robot,” a self-styled brash general with “superior intellect, sharp wit and biting sarcasm,” according to internal company documents seen by The Wall Street Journal.

The chatbot was designed to be similar to the character Bender from the cartoon “Futurama” because “him being a cheeky robot taps into the kind of ridiculous humor that is resonating with young people,” an employee wrote in an internal conversation seen by the newspaper.

Meta is not the first social media company to launch chatbots based on generative AI technology in hopes of serving younger users. Snap launched My AI, a chatbot based on OpenAI’s GPT technology, for Snapchat users in February. Silicon Valley startup Character.AI allows people to create and interact with chatbots that play specific characters or famous people like Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin.

(Source: Dow Jones Newswire)