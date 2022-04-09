Facebook owner seeks other sources of revenue; measure comes after the 1st drop in customers on the social network in 18 years

THE Goal, which owns Facebook and Instagram, plans to adopt the use of cryptocurrencies, tokens and loan services in its apps, to attract and retain users. The information is from Financial Times.

The measure is a reaction to the loss of users registered for the first time in the 18 years of the social network, in the balance sheet released in February.

Meta’s business model is currently ad-based, reaching an average revenue of $118 billion a year.

“ZuckBucks”

According to the publication, Meta Financial Technologies, the company’s finance sector, plans to create a currency for use in the metaverse, a new bet by Mark Zuckerberg’s company. The currency is referred to as “ZuckBucks” by company members.

According to officials, the digital currency would not be based on technology blockchaina decentralized system that allows sending and tracking information over the Internet.

Instead, it would be a cryptocurrency controlled by Meta, similar to those used in the company’s games, such as Roblox.

Loans & NFTs

The company is also evaluating offering low-interest loans to companies, with eventual partnerships with fintechs aimed at the credit market, according to employees involved with the operation.

Another field to be explored by Meta is NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Digital arts have become assets, worth millions of dollars. According to Zuckerberg’s company, some of the company’s applications will soon support tokens.

Target loses market value

After the release of the 2021 balance sheet, which showed a drop in users, the company lost US$ 237 billion in market value, on February 3, 2022.

The results of Mark Zuckerberg’s company came in below expectations. As a result, the market reacted badly to the data and Meta shares plummeted on Wall Street.

With the devaluation, Meta’s shares went from US$ 323 to US$ 237 in one day, reaching the lowest value since July 2020. The share price, this Friday (April 8, 2022), was in US$ 222.