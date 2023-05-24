According to the newspaper, Brazilian employees were detained by email; company plans to lay off 10,000 professionals

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, started this Monday (May 24, 2023) a new round of layoffs in different countries, including Brazil. As reported by Economic value, Brazilian professionals were notified of the termination by email.

To the Power360the company sent a note announced in March about the “Year of Efficiency”. According to the communiqué, the dismissals are for “make the tech company better and improve financial performance in a difficult environment”.

In March of this year, Meta announced that it will lay off another 10,000 employees. This will be the 2nd round of layoffs in big tech which, as of November 9, 2022, has laid off over 11,000 employees. Here’s the full of the announcement (179 KB, in English).

“We expect to reduce the size of our team by around 10,000 people and close around 5,000 additional roles that we haven’t hired yet”Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement.

The company’s restructuring is part of a program to “flatten organizations, cancel lower priority projects and reduce hiring rates”.

The company also said that after the restructuring it should lift the hiring and transfer freeze in each group.