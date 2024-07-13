NY.– Meta announced on Friday that it was lifting some restrictions on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts so that people can hear news about the presidential candidates “on the same basis.”

Under the restrictions on Trump’s accounts, he could be suspended from Meta’s services — which also include Threads and WhatsApp — if he posts content that seeks to delegitimize the November election, among other things.

Though Meta said it was relaxing those restrictions, reducing the possibility of a suspension if Trump violated the company’s terms of service.

The move allows Trump’s social media accounts to return to what they were before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

At the time, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely, as his posts risked inciting further violence.

Last year, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts, but with restrictions.

As of Friday, these sanctions are no longer applicable.

Although presidential nominees must abide by Meta’s terms, the company said.