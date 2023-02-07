San Francisco.– Two weeks before a chatbot called ChatGPT appeared on the internet in November and took the world by storm, Meta, the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, introduced a chatbot of its own.

Called Galactica, it was designed for scientific research. You could instantly write your own articles, solve math problems, generate computer codes, and annotate images.

Like ChatGPT, Galactica also played fast with the facts, making up math proofs, misrepresenting historical dates, and making up tall tales. A user convinced the chatbot to talk about the history of bears in space. When asked who runs Silicon Valley, Galactica replied: “Steve Jobs.”

But unlike OpenAI, the small San Francisco lab that created ChatGPT, Meta found a flood of complaints about Galactica’s mishaps. After just three days, the company, which has faced scrutiny for spreading misinformation and hate speech through its social media apps, removed Galactica from the internet.

“The people who did the demo had to take it down because they just couldn’t take the heat,” Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, said last month during an online appearance on Collective.[i] Forecast, a gathering of Silicon Valley leaders and thinkers.

For nearly a decade, Meta has spent billions of dollars building new kinds of Artificial Intelligence. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, set out to make Meta a leader in the field in 2013. The company hired hundreds of top AI specialists and researchers, including Dr. LeCun. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the vast amounts of computing power needed to build the Artificial Intelligence systems.

However, Meta has been left out now that Silicon Valley is excited about “Generated Artificial Intelligence,” the name for technologies that generate text, images, and other media on their own. OpenAI has taken center stage, even though Meta and many other companies have developed similar technologies.