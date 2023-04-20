Meta, the well-known company of Mark Zuckerberg that collects all the realities created and managed by him, you will certainly know it. Today, however, we don’t want to talk to you about a particular service but rather bring you some rather sad news that sees a new big wave of layoffs as the protagonist leaving many employees at home!

Meta lays off another 10,000 employees!

As you well know, the crisis is now affecting the entire sector and there are many companies that decide to lay off part of their employees, including Meta. Already last autumn the company had laid off as many as 11,000 employees, but now the number is doubled: a further 10,000 workers have been made redundant overallamong 4000 different cuts involving teams from Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs and Whatsapp.

Below we release a comment from the CEO released last month on the topic of layoffs:

“It’s going to be tough and there’s no avoiding it. Over the next couple of months, organizational leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on downsizing our organizations, canceling lower priority projects and reducing our hire rates.”

Obviously, as far as the financial side of companies is concerned, the cuts bring a great advantage: savings. It goes without saying, however, that employees cannot declare themselves equally happy, as deprived of their employment. We are certainly close to all of them and in the meantime we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!