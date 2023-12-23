With the launch of Threadsafter Snapchat, TikTok and Telegram, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to emulate X.

Even though the launch took place last July 5th, Threads has become accessible in Italy and the European Union from 14 December. It is the most recent social network of Meta Platformsthe technology company of Zuckerberg which also manages Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Threads works similarly to Twitter and tries to be an alternative for users disappointed by Elon Musk's new management.

The late arrival of Threads in the European Union and therefore also in Italy

The delay between availability in the US, UK and other countries than the European Union is due to strict European privacy regulations, which took time to adapt. According to the Wall Street Journal, the app's expansion into the community market represents the largest since its debut in the United States.

Despite the initial boom with one hundred million users signed up in less than five days after launch in the United States, enthusiasm for Threads has waned. According to Cybernews, the engagement rate dropped by 79%, and at the end of November there were only 576,000 daily active users, compared to 2.3 million at the beginning of July.

A Meta spokesperson explained that the delay was due to the need to understand Europe's privacy regulations and engage with them EU regulatory authorities. Now Threads is ready to be launched in Europe, deemed compliant with current regulations.

Threads is one microblogging platform similar to Twitter, dedicated to short-term textual and multimedia content. With a limit of 500 characters per postdiffers from the 280 characters of X.

Will Threads be able to explode with Instagram support? Predictions for the new microblogging social network

It is not yet clear whether Threads will be able to replacebut it is part of a large social networking company connected to Instagramwhich has around 2 billion global users, many of them in Europe.

Conceived as aInstagram extensionThreads resumes your login credentialsthe user's name and profile picture. Even those who are not registered with Instagram can browse Threadsbut to interact or post you need an Instagram account.

Threads could be successful in European market with its 450 million consumerstaking advantage of X's supposed vulnerability. However, some large advertisers have suspended their ads on X due to Elon Musk's conspiracy theories, creating aopportunities for Threads.

Instant link to Instagram is a strong point of Threadsallowing a faster transfer of followers from the platform. However, there may be a lack of sufficient incentive for highly active user-creators on X to move to the new platform, as the audiences, not only in Europe, of X and Instagram differ.

The risk of Threds: being a flash in the pan within the diverse world of social media

Like every new social media that is created and sponsored, like BeReal or Snapchat in their infancy, the initial usage curve tends to be very high. However, there are few social networks that they manage to keep the curve highwithout losing regular users who populate the platform.

First of all it is necessary to identify a social context and a specific target, which in the case of Threads are the users and companies disappointed by Elon Musk's But this could be enough in the initial launch phase, it will be up to Meta to make the Threads platform more interesting than its rival in the long term, perhaps by adding completely innovative and original components and sections. All in a profitable but difficult context like Europe.

Threads therefore risks dying once the attention, including the media, has subsided, which was unleashed with Mark Zuckerberg's provocative proposal. It all depends on how the next features will be advertised and how X will respond to the birth of this rather annoying competitor.