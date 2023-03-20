Profiles that adhere to “Meta Verified” will have their accounts verified with the blue seal, among other benefits

Meta has expanded testing of the subscription service that entitles profile verification to users in the United States. The possibility of paying to obtain the blue seal goes along the same lines as what Twitter did last year.

O “Meta Verified”, as the new service was called, in addition to verifying the accounts of adherent users, it offers:

extra protection against forgery;

direct access to customer support and;

exclusive features – sticker on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels and 100 stars per month on Facebook to support content creators.

The service costs US$ 11.99 per month on the web or US$ 14.99 on mobile devices with Android (from Google) or iOS (from Apple) operating system.

At first, Meta announced that the subscription would give greater reach to adherent profiles, but this functionality was later removed.

Until last week, tests were only done on user accounts in Australia and New Zealand.

TWITTER BLUE

Meta’s new service is similar to the one launched in November 2022 by Twitter.

Twitter Blue was created by Elon Musk to increase microblogging revenue. Before, just like on Meta platforms, only verified accounts of public persons and companies were marked with the blue seal.

The functionality had issues at launch. Subscribers who had their accounts verified used photos and names of public people and impersonated them. This led the social network to temporarily suspend the service and relaunch the seal in different colors for each type of profile.