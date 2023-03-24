Mexico City.- Meta will be able to walk somewhat lame for getting rid of a good part of its workforce in recent weeks, but it has no doubt that its recovery will have to be hand in hand with WhatsApp, its star social network, which will now have a new application in the system Windows operating.

“Introducing a new desktop application for Windows. Now you can make encrypted video calls End to End (end to end) with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people,” announced Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, through a post on Facebook.

WhatsApp can be used from a computer on WhatsApp Web, but it is not possible to make calls, so Meta got the batteries to add this function on computers and attract people who use Google Meet and Microsoft Teams for their video calls.

Meta detailed that this version is faster and better optimized than those released previously. The company announced that they are working on beta versions of WhatsApp for Android tablets and Mac computers that will be released soon.

This new version of WhatsApp works on the latest Microsoft systems: Windows 10 and 11.

Faced with the economic debacle that the planet is experiencing, which has hit the technology sector hard, Meta is betting on WhatsApp, one of the products that, unlike Facebook and Instagram, has resisted well and remains popular among people.