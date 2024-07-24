Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2024 – 21:27

Meta’s artificial intelligence has just become available in seven more languages ​​and in other countries around the world, including Latin American nations for the first time. However, the AI ​​from the company that owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook has not been launched in Brazil after the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) banned the company from collecting data from citizens of the country because it considers that the practice violates people’s privacy.

According to Meta, the lack of artificial intelligence in the country is due to “regulatory uncertainties,” and the company will continue “working in collaboration with the competent local authorities so that Brazil has access to – and is duly served by – the same level of AI innovation that we are bringing to other countries.” The tools have been made available in other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

In early July, the Brazilian Consumer Protection Institute (Idec) notified the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) regarding the way Meta was using information from the company’s social media account holders in Brazil to train its artificial intelligence. As a result, the ANPD ordered Meta to suspend the collection of this information to train its AI systems, alleging evidence of violation of the General Data Protection Law. The daily fine for non-compliance would be R$50,000.

The final result of the clash, at least for now, came last week, when the company said it had suspended the generative artificial intelligence resources used on its social networks in Brazil.

“We have decided to suspend genAI tools that were active in Brazil while we engage with ANPD to address their questions about generative AI,” a company spokesperson said. As a result of the imbroglio, Meta’s artificial intelligence cannot yet be applied in Brazil.

The suspension also echoes the European Union’s move to ban Meta from collecting data for AI training. Meta has therefore also given up on launching its AI tools there.

What AI does

With the company’s new “Picture Me” AI prompts, users are able to provide commands like “picture me surfing” in chat with the AI ​​based on a photo. As a result, the AI ​​generates images that can be shared on social media.

Meta’s AI can also answer more complex questions, such as those focused on math. The AI ​​can provide step-by-step explanations and solve equations quickly.

AI will also be available on a trial basis in the United States and Canada in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. This will allow AI to replace voice commands, checking the weather and obtaining real-time information with the help of AI.

New language model

Along with the new AI, Meta has released a new version of its open-source large language model (LLM), Llama 3.1, which has 405 billion parameters (mathematical representations that express the relationships between words). This puts the model on par with sophisticated AIs like GPT-4.

Llama is open source and available worldwide, including in Brazil, and is used by researchers and startups to expand and improve their AI services. Meta does not disclose what data it used to train Llama.