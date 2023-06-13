NY. Meta Platforms said Tuesday it would give researchers access to the components of a new “human-like” artificial intelligence model that it claimed can analyze and fill in unfinished images with greater precision than existing models.

The model, I-JEPA, uses prior knowledge about the world to fill in the missing pieces of the images, rather than looking only at nearby pixels like other generative AI models, the company said.

That approach incorporates the kind of human-like reasoning advocated by Meta META.O’s lead AI scientist Yann LeCun, and helps the technology avoid common mistakes in AI-generated images, such as hands with extra fingers, he said. .

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is prolific in open source AI research through its internal lab. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said sharing models developed by Meta researchers can help the company spur innovation, detect security gaps and reduce costs.

“For us, it’s much better if the industry standardizes the basic tools we’re using and therefore we can benefit from improvements that others make,” he told investors in April.

Company executives rejected warnings from other industry insiders about the potential dangers of the technology, refusing to sign one last month backed by staffers from OpenAI, DeepMind, Microsoft MSFT.O and Google GOOGL.O that equated its risks. with pandemics and wars.

LeCun, considered one of the “godfathers of AI”, has criticized “AI fatalism” and argued in favor of incorporating security controls into systems.

Meta is also beginning to incorporate generative AI features into its consumer products, such as advertising tools that can create stock images and an Instagram product that can modify user photos, both based on text messages.