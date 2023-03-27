Meta, Italian music back on social networks: the agreement with Sounddreef is valid

After the break with Siae, Meta had also canceled the entire Italian repertoire from social media, without considering a still valid agreement with Soundreef. From today, therefore, part of the Italian songs are available again on Instagram and Facebook stories.

“Nobody liked Meta’s decision, not even us, but they made themselves available and we talked to re-establish our catalogue”, explains Davide d’Atri, founder and manager of Soundreef to Republic.

“The negotiation on rights is tense with all platforms, sometimes it happens to perceive a climate of prevarication. It may happen that they try to impose a package, but in our experience – and that of other European societies of rights – it is possible to negotiate. The platforms withdraw, and concede”, explained d’Atri again.

Then the accusation on the lack of transparency: “The lack of transparency is common to many users of music, even TVs or shops. It is a key issue on which Agcom should move, because there are laws and sanctions. But to say that the negotiation failed on the data seems hypocritical to me ”, he specified, adding that we should first understand what and how much Siae asked Meta.

“The law must build an infrastructure that protects those who make music and those who use it. The EU copyright directive goes in this direction, but I don’t think we should go as far as setting prices. The rights market has surpassed the levels of the 1990s, the golden age that piracy seemed to have archived forever. And if it grows like this it is also due to the contribution of the platforms ‘, he concluded.