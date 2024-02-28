According to two internal sources contacted by Business Insider, Meta is preparing to reveal the new glasses for augmented reality during this year's upcoming developer conference. Orion this is the code name of the new devices, are considered by the company to be the first “true AR” glasses and could be presented during the Connect conference next autumn, complete with a technical demonstration on stage.

Lots of technology, but not for everyone

The presentation of Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

One of the two sources declared that the new wearable by Meta will not be available to the general public after the presentationbut a select group of employees have already tested an advanced prototype of the device.

The new AR Orion glasses are a product completely separate from the famous Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, developed in collaboration with the fashion giant, and the famous Quest headsets. The project would be carried out by Reality Labs by Metaalready working on all programs related to virtual reality, the metaverse and artificial intelligence.

Earlier this month Andrew Bosworth, head of technology at Reality Labs, posted a photo on Threads showing off a series of Meta-branded AR glasses, straight from Zuckerberg's desk: according to sources, among these the Orion prototype would also appear. At the moment, however, Meta managers have not commented on these rumors.