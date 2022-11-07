Halfthe parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whats App, would be ready for a staff cut on a large scale, with thousands of people who could lose their jobs this week, according to a report published in the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper’s sources say that the official announcement of the layoffs by Meta will arrive on Wednesday November 9with the company apparently “telling employees to cancel non-essential travel earlier this week.”

If these rumors are confirmed, it would be Meta’s first major staff cut since its founding as Facebook 18 years ago. At the end of September, the company said it had over 87,000 employees worldwide.

A spokesman Di Meta declined to comment on the matter, however he reminded the Wall Street Journal of a recent statement from Mark Zuckerberg that the company will focus in the future on “investing in a small number of high-priority growth sectors.”

As a result, “some teams will grow considerably, but most of the others will remain unchanged or shrink over the next year,” said Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

In recent months, Meta has begun to lay off its staff, but not on a large scale as in this case. In an employee meeting in June, Zuckerber said that “there are probably a group of people in the company who shouldn’t be here.”

The alleged staff cut comes after i negative financial results recorded by Meta in the last quarter, with the Reality Labs division, which deals with VR, XR and metaverse, which recorded losses of 3.7 billion dollars.

Considering all of 2022, Reality Labs caused losses of $ 9.4 billion, on top of last year’s $ 6.9 billion. Meta reassured shareholders that investments in metaverse and virtual reality will pay off, but not in the short term.

Last month Meta announced Meta Quest Pro, the new virtual reality viewer with high end features, but also at a very high price, far from that of Meta Quest 1 & 2.