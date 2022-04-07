According to a report from the Financial Times, Meta is building a virtual currency for its metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg’s company is certainly the most active in creating the digital universe, and it appears that it is already moving to virtualize the economy in order to make digital purchases easier (and profitable). Internally called “Zuck Bucks”, the former Facebook coins will allow payments for goods within the digital reality, and will also be used to rent or buy land within the metaverse. It is unlikely that this currency is based on blockchain: it will rather be a proprietary digital coin that can only be used on Meta platforms, such as happens in Roblox. Furthermore, in Meta’s internal documents we also read aboutintroduction of “social tokens”, also called “reputation tokens”, conceived as rewards for the user’s activities in the metaverse or for his collaboration in platforms such as Facebook Groups. Meta is also willing to integrate NFTs into the metaverse, as it has already had the opportunity to declare in recent months.

Zuckerberg’s company is spending about 10 billion a year to create the metaverse, a virtual world that according to plans should guarantee interactions similar to the real world between distant users, with the addition of AR and VR, in this quest. last case thanks to the helmets produced by Meta itself thanks to the subsidiary Oculus. Meta is definitely looking for the “next big thing” of the digital industry, given the fierce competition from TikTok in the field of social networks: the Zuckerberg-based company has in fact lost about 220 billion dollars in market value since February. A half recently canceled the Diem project, which provided for the creation of its own cryptocurrency in all respects, due to the strong criticism that arose after the announcement and the regulatory difficulties in this area. Following the cancellation of the project, the company was hit by what many refer to as a mass exodus of its workforce.