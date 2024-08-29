Meta continues to invest in the mixed reality sector, with a new project in development: a pair of mixed reality glasses lighter than previous devices. According to the latest rumors, these glasses, codenamed “Puffin,” could hit the market by 2027.

According to The Information’s report, the Puffin glasses are estimated to weigh around 110 grams, placing them between Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and the bulky Quest 3 headset. To achieve this lightweight goal, Meta may adopt some innovative solutions, such as an external pack containing the battery and processor, similar to the Apple Vision Pro battery pack.

One of the key technologies of the Puffin glasses could be the use of pancake lenses, which allow for a thinner device. The glasses are also expected to offer video passthrough, allowing users to see their surroundings through the screens, and hand and eye tracking for controls.

Ray-Ban and Meta smart glasses worn by a model

This new project could be a strategy by Meta to make its devices more accessible to a wider audience, who may not be willing to wear a heavy headset for long periods of time. Meta recently announced that it was discontinuing development of a high-end mixed-reality headset called La Jolla. The company is also preparing to unveil its new Orion smart glasses at its Connect conference in September, and the rumored budget Meta Quest 3S could also be on the way.

Meta continues to explore new frontiers in the field of mixed reality. The Puffin glasses, if actually launched, could represent an important step towards lighter and more wearable devices for users. It will be interesting to follow the developments of this project and discover what other innovations Meta will bring to the market.

What do you think? Is this the kind of future you were expecting for mixed reality? Let us know in the comments below.