A halfthe company that owns Facebook and Instagram, apparently has plans to introduce its own in-app digital currency that employees have started calling. ‘Zuck Bucks‘. The company is said to be working on several financial projects such as a small business loan offer and NFT integration on Facebook.

According to a Financial Times report, the Zuck Bucks, named after Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will not be a cryptocurrency that runs off the blockchain. It will be a centrally controlled in-app token, i.e. like typical in-game currencies.

For example, they would work like i Facebook Credits, which is the virtual currency used to buy in-game items in FarmVille. Facebook shut down Facebook Credits in 2013 after it was deemed too expensive to maintain.

The Meta logo

Meta is also testing “i social token“, which can be awarded to users who make” significant contributions to Facebook groups “, as a reward. According to internal documents, the idea is that users who create credible content can be donated tokens as payment, allowing Meta to walk away. from being a content moderator and giving Facebook communities more power to moderate themselves.Creator coins“They are instead another digital currency, in this case linked to specific influencers on Instagram.

In other words, Meta is exploring various directions related to coins, currencies and more. What do you think about it?