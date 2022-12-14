By Katie Paul and Ayenat Mersie

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc is accused in a lawsuit filed in Kenya on Wednesday of allowing violent and hateful posts on Facebook to inflame Ethiopia’s civil war.

The lawsuit, filed by two Ethiopian researchers and the Katiba Institute of Kenya human rights group, alleges that Facebook’s recommendation systems amplified violent posts in Ethiopia, including several that preceded the murder of the father of one of the plaintiffs.

“Facebook not only allows this content to be on the platform, but prioritizes it and makes money from this content. Why can they do this?” asked Mercy Mutemi, the lawyer representing the two Ethiopian researchers, at a press conference in Nairobi.

The lawsuit also says that Meta failed to exercise reasonable care in training its algorithms to identify dangerous posts and in hiring staff to verify content in languages ​​covered by its regional moderation center in Nairobi.

Meta spokeswoman Erin McPike said hate speech and incitement to violence are against Facebook and Instagram rules. “We’ve invested heavily in teams and technology to help us find and remove this content,” said McPike.

Meta’s independent Oversight Board last year recommended a review of how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that increases the risk of violence in Ethiopia.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order the company to take emergency action to remove violent content, increase the moderation team in Nairobi and create restitution funds of around $2 billion for global victims of violence incited on Facebook.

The father of Abrham Meareg, one of the Ethiopian researchers, faced ethnic slurs and death threats in Facebook posts in October 2021 that revealed where he lived, according to the lawsuit.

Abrham claims he reported the content on Facebook, but the company was unable to remove it immediately or, in some cases, failed to remove it.

Abrham’s father was murdered on November 3, 2021, according to the lawsuit. Abrham told Reuters he holds Meta “directly responsible” for his father’s death.

The case echoes accusations Meta has faced about content on its platforms relating to violence elsewhere, including Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Cambodia. The company acknowledged being “too slow” to act in Myanmar.

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced in the Ethiopian conflict that erupted in 2020 between the federal government and rebel forces in the northern Tigray region. The two sides agreed in November to a permanent cessation of hostilities.