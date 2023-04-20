The official blog of the Meta company announced the opening of Meta Horizon Worlds also to the teenagers. Then they will be able to access the metaverse of Facebook not only users aged 18 or over, but also those aged 13 and over.

Scheduled for the next few weeks, the opening will initially take place only in the USA and Canada, then it will be extended to the rest of the world. Meta has promised that it will add some big ones protections to minors’ accounts, with stringent security settings applied by default.

Meta says that this way “teenagers will be able to discover immersive worlds and participate in games such as Arena Clash and Giant Mini Paddle Golf.” They will also be able to “see live concerts and comedy shows, connect with other users from all over the world and express themselves as they create their own virtual experiences.”

THE parents they will be able to control the accounts of their children, setting them up with more or less restrictive measures. Be that as it may, teenagers’ profiles will be private by default and others will not be able to view whether they are online or offline. The anti-harassment filter will also be active by default, which changes the voices of users not added to the friends list into melodies and alters the user’s own when talking to strangers. Finally, no adults will be shown in the “People You May Know” section.

Meta has therefore opened its metaverse to the group of users potentially most interested in using it, as already demonstrated by the experience of Fortnite during the confinements due to COVID-19. It remains to be seen whether Meta Horizon Worlds will be able to recover somewhat with this move, as it has produced very disappointing results so far, at least according to the data made available.