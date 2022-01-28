At the end of last year, mark zuckerbergcreator of Facebookannounced that he would be changing the name of his company to Goal, a name that, according to him, would better reflect everything that his company stands for. Well, due to the above, the popular virtual reality viewer, oculus questhas also changed its name to Goal Quest and the community is not very happy to say.

Since they announced this name change, Goal has been responding to criticism from the community. And as expected, one of its main goals is to become an indispensable tool for the metaverse.

“We understand that our community will miss the Oculus name, but change doesn’t always have to be a bad thing. We look forward to fulfilling our ambitions by helping to build the metaverse under our new name.”

Nowadays, Goal is developing Oculus Quest 3or rather, Meta Quest 3. However, they haven’t said the official names for their new scopes yet, so we’ll have to wait and see if all this negative feedback forces them to change to another name.

Publisher’s note: In my opinion, Oculus Quest sounds much better than Meta Quest, but at the end of the day it’s easy to see why this decision was made. Many companies want to start getting involved with the metaverse, and it will be much easier to associate Meta with it after this name change.

Via: PC GamesN