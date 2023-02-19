The announcement was made public this Sunday. The official launch may happen next week in various nations. The subscription includes a protection against identity theft. With this step, Meta would match Twitter, a company that applied similar measures with the arrival of Elon Musk.

It is the new way that social networks have found to invoice more money. Meta announced this Sunday that it is rolling out a monthly subscription service for verified accounts. The project, called Meta Verified, is likely to launch by the end of the week, but not in all nations.

The plan will be activated in Australia and New Zealand. From then on it will gradually expand to other countries.

Meta Verified will include an additional aspect: a protection against identity theft, with a cost of approximately 12 US dollars (USD). A little more expensive for the iOS system, for which you will have to pay about 15 USD.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, had previously spoken about launching new products that, noting the associated cost, “would empower creators to be much more productive and creative.” There are still questions to be clarified.

Meta is the world’s largest social media conglomerate. Control Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp. © Reuters – Yves Hermann

Will those who already presented it lose the verification? Should they pay for what they once got for free or on their own merit? Will it present the same identity problems that Musk’s idea initially had despite the security measures? It is time to wait for the project to be consolidated.

Meta, thus follows in the footsteps of Twitter, a company that applied a similar measure since last November. The most important company on the planet dedicated to social networks owns three giants: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Social networks in crisis?

“Tech giants have been looking for new sources of revenue, as economic uncertainty has affected their finances and led several of them to announce job cuts,” stressed the newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’ in an article dedicated to Meta’s decision.

In addition to the global economic context, the low demand for digital advertising, one of the main inputs for the networks, has diminished. Last November, Zuckerberg’s company carried out one of the most notorious cuts in the company: 13% of its members.

There were also major cuts to Twitter. Almost half of its employees were laid off. Previously, the company had sent a corporate email in which announced a stage of uncertainties.

“Equipment. In an effort to put Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will affect a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s future success.”

With EFE, Reuters and local media