Earlier this week, a report by The Wall Street Journal noted that Goal, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, was preparing to carry out its first wave of mass layoffs in 18 years. Said and done, today it has been confirmed that 11.3% of the general workforce, that is, 11 thousand employeesThey have lost their job.

Through a statement, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took the blame for these dismissals, and indicated that he will do everything possible, not only to compensate the 11,000 employees, but to prevent this from happening again in the future. This was what he commented:

“Today I am sharing some of the most difficult changes we have made in the history of Meta. I have decided to reduce the size of our team by approximately 13% and lay off over 11,000 of our talented employees. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a more agile and efficient company by reducing discretionary spending and extending the curb on our hiring through the first quarter. I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry to those affected. Not only has online trading returned to previous trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and loss of ads have caused our revenue to be much lower than I expected. I was wrong and I take responsibility for it.”

For their part, United States employees who lost their jobs will receive severance pay equivalent to 16 weeks of work, plus two extra weeks for each year of seniority with the company, with no cap. Pending vacations will also be paid and medical coverage will be extended for six months, among other points. In addition to this, it has been mentioned that workers in other countries will receive similar measures, although the details are unknown.

Alongside this, Zuckerberg noted that a thorough analysis of infrastructure spending is underway, and that further cuts will be applied in the coming months. On related topics, Meta prepares a payment model for its various platforms.

Editor’s note:

Although Mark Zuckerberg assures that his metaverse will continue to advance without problems, it is clear that this division is sucking a lot of resources from the company, something that has not been recovered. It seems that as long as the company continues down this path, this type of news will continue to be heard.

Via: Goal