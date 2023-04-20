Half started to fire new employees and now its in-house game development studios have also been involved, ie Ready at Dawn and Downpour Interactive.

After laying off 11,000 employees or 13% of its workforce at the end of 2022, Meta’s CEO – Mark Zuckerberg – last month announced plans to cut another 10,000 jobs by May.

After the latest round of layoffs began this week, employees at a number of Meta’s VR game development studios took to social media to say they had been fired, or that their co-workers had been. “A third of the studio was fired today, including the studio head,” said Thomas Griebel, senior engine and graphics programmer at Ready at Dawn, developer of Lone Echo. Facebook had acquired Ready at Dawn in 2020.

“Just got fired from Meta and no longer work on Onward,” tweeted the former developer of Downpour Interactive Michael Tsarouh. “Today is the hardest day of my career,” Onward producer Kasper Nahuijsen wrote, adding in a later tweet, “Today I lost many colleagues and friends.”

Meanwhile, Meta will continue to invest in AI and the metaverse.