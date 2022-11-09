The most massive employee cut ever within a Big Tech company: Meta – the company that owns Facebook and Instagram – fires 11,000 people, announcing the decision with a press release. “Today I share some of the most difficult changes we have made in Meta’s history,” said company boss Mark Zuckerberg in a message to employees. “I have decided to reduce the size of our team by approximately 13% and to separate ourselves from 11,000 talented employees.” As of September, Meta employed over 87,000 people worldwide. The entrepreneur and founder of Facebook admitted that his excessive optimism led to having too much staff within the company, and he took responsibility for the company’s mistakes.

“At the start of Covid, the world moved quickly online and the surge in e-commerce led to massive revenue growth,” Zuckerberg explained. He then added: “Many people predicted that this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. I did too, so I decided to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as I expected ”. The massive cut had been anticipated a few days ago since Wall Street Journal. It will be used, in the top management plans, to transform Meta into “a leaner and more efficient company, cutting discretionary expenses and extending the hiring block until the first quarter”.

As evidence of the widespread crisis in the sector, even Twitter has recently cut its staff by 25%, only to change its mind and recall some employees dismissed “by mistake”. Meta’s latest plans follow recent announcements from other tech companies to freeze hires or cut their workforce. On Thursday, Silicon Valley companies Stripe and Lyft announced large-scale layoffs while Amazon said it would freeze hiring.