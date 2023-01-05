European Union regulators on Wednesday fined Facebook parent Meta billions of dollars for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their activities. online.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has imposed two fines totaling €390 million (R$2.2 billion) in its decision in two cases that could undermine Meta’s business model of targeting users with ads based on what they do it online. Meta says it is “disappointed” and intends to appeal, stressing that the decision does not prevent personalized advertising on its platforms. The regulator said Facebook and Instagram cannot “force consent”, saying consumers must either accept how their data is used or leave the platform.

Most of the company’s money, more than $118 billion in 2021, comes from advertising. The fine is the second significant penalty imposed by the supervisory body in recent months. In November, it was fined €265 million by the DPC for a data breach that saw the personal details of hundreds of millions of Facebook users published online.

Meta and other big tech companies are under pressure from the European Union’s privacy rules, which are some of the strictest in the world. Irish regulators have already slapped Meta with four other fines for data privacy breaches since 2021, which total more than €900 million and have a slew of other cases open against various Silicon Valley companies.

Meta also faces regulatory headaches from EU antitrust authorities in Brussels showing its muscles against tech giants: they accused the company last month of distorting competition in classified ads.

The Irish regulator – Meta’s main European data privacy regulator because its regional headquarters are in Dublin – fined the company €210m for breaches of EU data privacy rules involving Facebook and a further €180m for violations involving Instagram.