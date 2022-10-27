Meta, useful in the red (-55%) and ruinous collapse on the stock market. What’s happening to the Zuckerberg giant

The accounts for the third quarter of 2022 put the projects of Zuckerberg. Halfthe “parent” company of Facebook And Instagramsaw its earnings more than halve to $ 4.4 billion in the third quarter from $ 9.2 billion a year earlier: “significant changes” are needed to boost efficiency “in a difficult economic environment” .

The social network giant, which faces stagnant user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, also said that revenue dropped to $ 27.7 billion from $ 29 billion a year earlier. “We are approaching 2023 by focusing on prioritization and efficiency that will help us manage the current situation and emerge as an even stronger company,” he assured. Mark Zuckerbergpatron of Half.

Actions Half plunged 19.1% to $ 105 in after-market trading, less than a third of what it was earlier this year. “We are struggling with some challenging dynamics,” he said Zuckerberg to analysts, “an unstable macroeconomy, growing competition, advertising losses and rising costs from our long-term investments but our product trends look better than what some comments show.”

Meanwhile, in today’s session, Thursday 27 October, the title of Half on the Stock Exchange it leaves 5.59% on the field at 129.82 euros per share at Nasdaq.

