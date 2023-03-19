The “Meta” company that owns “Facebook” and “Instagram” has added a new country, the United States, in which users can pay money to verify their accounts on these two sites.
Meta launched this service last February in Australia and New Zealand.
It is expected that the company will expand further in providing this service across various countries of the world later.
The new service allows users to add a blue authentication mark next to their account pictures for a monthly fee.
Drawing on a computer costs $11.99 and on a phone $14.99.
