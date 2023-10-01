Menlo Park (AFP)

Andrew Bosworth, Director of Technology at Meta, confirmed that the majority of the world’s population will experience their first experiences enhanced by generative artificial intelligence on the company’s platforms soon.

Meta, which lags behind other technology companies in the field of generative artificial intelligence, last Wednesday unveiled chatbots that include tools that can create images and texts.

Bosworth said: “We were not late. We wanted to provide amazing and fast results. Even on smartphones, users create avatars directly in messages. They can ask to create an image of a chick on a bike or another wishing a happy birthday to a marathon runner.”