Advertisements for social issues aimed at promoting debate will have greater transparency on Instagram and Facebook

THE Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsAppannounced this Thursday (May 19, 2022) the expansion of its social media ads tool to Brazil.

Advertisements on social issues that may impact the elections will be subject to the same transparency rules as political matters. The requirements go into effect at the end of June.

THE big tech defined a list of specific social issues for Brazil:

civil and social rights;

crime;

weapons;

economy;

education;

environmental policy;

health;

immigration;

political values ​​and governance;

security and foreign policy.

The rules apply to ads that are for or against social issues with the intention of promoting debate. Advertisements for commercial purposes will have no impact.

“We believe that collectively discussing social issues can influence the way people think about a topic, so we demand more authenticity and transparency [nesses] adverts. This allows for more informed decision making.”said Strategic Response Programs manager Debs Delbart.

Since 2018, there have been transparency rules for announcements on political topics or on elections. That is, if a user who manages a page on Meta’s platforms, for example, wants to advertise a councilor, the big tech requires identity verification, proof of location, and labeling “paid by”.

After all the steps have been completed, the ad is available on “Ads Library”, where it can be accessed for up to 7 years. The Meta also reports some details about who viewed the content.

The rules for ads on social topics are in validity in the European Union and in other countries such as Chile, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the USA. Recently, they were implemented in the Philippines because of the presidential election.

MEASURES FOR ELECTIONS

On May 12, Meta informed which will create an operations center for the October elections. Specialists will monitor, in real time, the publications made on the platforms that represent possible interference in the electoral process. The aim is to prevent the spread of false information and mass shooting.

Since February 2022, Facebook and Instagram have a complaints channel dedicated to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). This was one of the actions established in Memorandum of Understanding.

In October 2021, the big tech announced that the posts about the Brazilian elections would have a seal of the TSE accompanied by a link that directs to the portal of the Electoral Justice. The label was available in December.

The seal announcement came during the disclosure of the Facebook Papersa series of reports based on internal company documents that demonstrate the social network’s inefficiency in dealing with hate speech and disinformation.

Stamp boosted access to the Electoral Justice portal. A total of 1.4 million hits to the home page were recorded.