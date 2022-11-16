After a few days ago it became known that Goal would lay off 11,000 employees, some have started talking about the metaverse. Through a private forum, some company workers are expressing their zero faith in Mark Zuckerberg’s new project.

Source: Goal

Comments against Zuckerberg were posted through the Blind site, where employees can speak anonymously. These started popping up right after Meta’s layoff. Many of them focus on the metaverse being the final nail in the company’s coffin.

Several comments say that investing millions of dollars in the metaverse is the wrong direction. They assure that this will be a slow death for the company responsible for Facebook. In addition to the fact that they believe that Mark Zuckerberg will lose his popularity in a few years.

The head of the Blind site spoke with Business Insider to explain details of its operation. According to him only current Meta employees can write there, so it is unlikely that there will be any resentment from ex-employees. In this way the comments could carry more weight. Since it would be people who are quite close to the situation.

What is Meta pursuing?

During 2021 the Facebook company changed its name to Meta. This was decided to demonstrate the company’s commitment to creating the metaverse. A virtual space where people could hang out with avatars. As seen in the Ready Player One movie.

While it sounds like something pretty novel, the company has struggled to realize its vision. From the beginning, rumors began to circulate that employees were forced to use it, since no one else did. In addition to the fact that there are estimates that by 2025 this project will be completely buried. Now with the comments of the same employees it seems that the future devised by Mark Zuckerberg will not materialize. Do you think this is the case?

