New York, USA.- Meta is developing an AI that can compete head-to-head with OpenAI’s most advanced model.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news, citing anonymous sources, who said the tech giant was working on a new artificial intelligence system that was intended to be as powerful as GPT-4, the latest version of OpenAI’s large language model.

The news comes as Meta looks to catch up with its rivals, with big tech companies struggling to develop their own artificial intelligence models.

The Journal reported that Meta could launch the model – which is expected to be significantly more powerful than the company’s recently launched Llama 2 model – sometime next year.

Meta’s AI will reportedly be aimed primarily at businesses as a tool for producing text and analysis. This is similar to ChatGPT Enterprise, the enterprise level of OpenAI’s successful chatbot, which launched last month.

Unlike similar models launched by other big tech companies, such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, anonymous sources told the Journal that Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg was pushing for the upcoming AI to be open source.

Open source models are free to access and allow users to modify and use the AI ​​however they want, although Meta models have restrictions and users must follow the company’s terms of service.

As flexible as open source models are, there are fears that they could be used for malicious purposes, such as spreading misinformation or infringing copyright.

According to the Journal, Meta’s lawyers had raised concerns about possible misuses of the company’s AI model.

Meta has increasingly shifted its focus to AI as interest in the burgeoning technology has skyrocketed. Zuckerberg also described it as a key theme for the company in a recent earnings meeting.

However, the company faces a battle to catch up with companies like OpenAI and Microsoft.

Internal memos from last year obtained by Reuters revealed that the company had a “significant gap” in AI research and investment.

Since then, Facebook’s owner has been rapidly purchasing the precious H100 chips needed to train large language models.