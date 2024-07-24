Victims send nude photos

The deletion took place at the end of May – six weeks after a report by Bloomberg “Businessweek” had outlined the rapid increase in blackmail cases of this kind in the USA: fraudsters pose as teenage girls on Instagram or Snapchat and get their victims to send nude photos of themselves. The victims are then blackmailed with these explicit images – the threat is that the images will be sent to friends and family.

According to the FBI, this so-called “sextortion” is one of the fastest-growing crimes against children in the United States. More than two dozen minors, mostly teenagers, have committed suicide since the end of 2021 after falling victim to these crimes. Businessweek investigated the case of Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old football and basketball star from Marquette, Michigan. After he was driven to suicide via Instagram, local police and the FBI tracked his blackmailers to Lagos, Nigeria. Two men suspected of the crime were extradited to the United States, where they were charged with murder. They pleaded guilty in April.

The “Yahoo Boys” set the tone

The massive increase in “sextortion” has been linked to the “Yahoo Boys,” a loosely connected group of digitally savvy scammers who commit acts en masse. Meta said many of the Facebook pages and groups that were removed were linked to members of the “Yahoo Boys” who were trying to “organize, recruit and train new scammers.”

The groups sold extortion scripts and scam guides. They also shared links to photos that could be used to legitimize fake accounts. According to Meta, a network of 20 people operated 2,500 “fake accounts to conceal their identities,” targeting mostly men in the United States.

“Financial sextortion is a horrific crime that can have devastating consequences,” Meta said. The internal investigation found that most of the scammers’ attempts failed. In cases where extortionists targeted minors, Meta reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “This is a hostile sphere where criminals are evolving to evade our ever-improving defenses,” the company said. “We will continue to focus on understanding how they operate so we can always stay one step ahead.”