Meta also decided to continue freezing new hires until the first quarter of next year, as part of a plan aimed at reducing spending, in light of the sharp slowdown in the digital advertising market, and the fluctuation of the global economy, which is facing the risks of recession.

Zuckerberg sent a letter of apology to the employees affected by the layoff, saying: “I want to take responsibility for these decisions and how we got here. I know this is difficult for everyone, and I am especially sorry for those affected.”

Meta, whose stock is down 71 percent this year, is taking steps to cut costs after several quarters of disappointing earnings and falling revenue. This package of spending cuts is considered the most difficult since the founding of Facebook in 2004.

Shares rose 3.5 percent in pre-market trading, Wednesday, in New York.

In the statement, Zuckerberg said he had expected the increase in e-commerce and online interaction since the start of the Covid lockdowns to be part of a permanent acceleration. “But the overall economic downturn, increased competition and lost advertising has caused our profits to be much lower than expected. I got that wrong.”

The layoffs in Meta came a few days after Twitter decided to lay off about half of the employees, after the company moved to the new owner, Elon Musk.