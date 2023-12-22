Meta has significantly reduced the amount of water it will need annually to supply the data center it plans in Talavera de la Reina, Toledo, a complex that will occupy 191 hectares in the Torrehierro industrial estate. As EL PAÍS reported in May, the first figures included in the technical report of the development spoke of a need of more than 665 million liters of drinking water per year, which would be used mainly to cool the legions of servers that populate this type of facility. infrastructures. The addendum to the project presented by the technology company reduces that amount by 24%, which drops to 504 million liters annually.

According to company sources, the reduction in estimated consumption is due to the application of more efficient cooling methods. The downward revision of water consumption, however, occurs after the Tajo Hydrographic Confederation (CHT), the body that manages the region's water concessions, gave a veiled warning to Meta. When the Regional Government of Castilla-La Mancha notified the registration of the Talavera mega data center project, the CHT prepared a report in which it provided “suggestions regarding the environmental impact” of the plan. In this document it is made clear that the availability of water for Talavera is 7,110 million liters annually, of which 6,300 million are reserved for the urban and industrial supply of the municipality. That leaves 810 million liters free for other plans.

The Meta project contemplated consuming 665.4 million, so, if approved in this way, there would barely be 144 million available for any other activity. “That was going to put the water availability of the concession to the limit. The company has dropped to 505 million for a reason of image, but also so that the system does not fail,” emphasizes a spokesperson for Ecologists in Action of Toledo, an organization that from the beginning considered that the plan added too much stress to a system, that of the Alberche river, already stressed.

The Confederation report does not explicitly say that Meta must reduce its consumption, but it makes it clear that the concession has the capacity to supply the project “within the parameters reflected in the report,” and not beyond. “The conclusions of this report do not presuppose the compatibility of future requests with the Hydrological Plan of the basin,” he warns. That is to say: if consumption were to increase, it is not guaranteed that it will be able to move forward. It also warns that Meta must guarantee that its facilities have “sufficient capacity to assume the new flows.” [de agua usada] that will be generated as a result of the project”, and says that “it must be evaluated” whether the cooling waters are diverted to the Talavera wastewater treatment plant or whether “they can be segregated for direct discharge into the public hydraulic domain ”.

Progress in the processing of the project

The correction in the consumption figures declared by Meta has been well received by the Board, which at the beginning of December issued a favorable environmental impact report. It was the last green light that Meta needed before formally presenting its application for a Project of Singular Interest (PSI), a category reserved for strategic developments and that allows bureaucratic procedures to be accelerated and public lands to be dedicated to private activities. The technology company registered the PSI request last Thursday, as confirmed by the Board, so it will soon be made public and, from that moment, a 30-day period will open to present allegations. After this period, the Board will foreseeably approve the PSI and the corresponding execution plan prepared by Meta.

The president of the Board himself, Emiliano García-Page, has highlighted on several occasions the importance of the development planned by Meta. “Today is a D-day for Talavera. This initiative will mean a before and after for the city, and it is just beginning. It will change the social and economic metabolism of the autonomous community,” he highlighted on March 21, when the project was announced. According to the Castilla-La Mancha government, the infrastructure will mean an injection of around 750 million euros to the region and will employ 250 highly qualified workers. The one from Talavera will be the company's fourth hyperdata center in Europewhich already has facilities in Luleå (Sweden), Clonee (Ireland) and Odense (Denmark).

Data centers are a key piece of the infrastructure that makes digitalization possible and, more recently, the consolidation of artificial intelligence (AI) as a consumer technology. Hence, the demand for this type of facilities is skyrocketing. These are large industrial warehouses full of servers and high-capacity processors (GPU) that work day and night in which data is stored and the necessary computational calculations are carried out so that the software on mobile phones, tablets and computers works correctly.

Data and artificial intelligence drink clean water

The activity of this type of computer farm is so intense that it requires large amounts of energy (in the case of the Meta project for Talavera, 248MW). And, so that the systems do not overheat, they must have cooling systems, the vast majority of which use water to lower the temperature (electric ventilation is more expensive).

The race undertaken by large technology companies to offer services supported by AI has skyrocketed the activity of data centers, and in turn their energy and water consumption. Last year, coinciding with the generative AI boom, Microsoft increased its water consumption by 34% and Google by 20%, respectively.

How high will the water consumption of the Talavera data center be, according to the latest estimates presented by Meta? “It is not very high if you compare it with other activities, but it is very high for drinking water consumption, which is what the center uses,” they explain from Ecologistas en Acción. Data centers typically use clean water because it is much less damaging to circulation and recirculation systems, which translates into lower infrastructure maintenance costs.

“This center alone is going to consume almost 10% of all the water supply in an area that has about 70,000 inhabitants,” the organization points out, where they also believe that the new water consumption figures presented by Meta would justify the Board would have to prepare a new environmental impact report. “I don't know if it will be true that consumption will drop so much given the increase in temperatures and data demand,” says Aurora Gómez, one of the promoters of Your Cloud Dry My Riveran initiative that aims to raise awareness about the environmental and social impact of data centers.

“We have prioritized efficiency in the use of water in the project, including the use of drying technology, which requires a minimum amount of water for cooling operations of the computer systems,” Meta sources say. According to the company, having opted for air cooling technology, the need to use large amounts of water in the cooling process is eliminated. “We had considered another cooling option, but were able to opt for a dry cooling solution which significantly reduced water demand.”

According to knowledgeable sources in the industry, the consumption declared by Meta for its data center places it among the least demanding of water among large facilities of this type. However, as can be seen from the report of the Tajo Hydrographic Confederation, the development will leave Talavera's resources close to their limit.

