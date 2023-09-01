Meta is considering introducing versions of Facebook and Instagram for a fee but without advertising. They told the New York Times three people familiar with the company’s plans. This would be the company’s response to the EU regulatory plans.

Those who pay for Facebook and Instagram subscriptions won’t see the ads in the apps, said the three people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are still confidential. This might help Meta a dismiss privacy concerns and other controls by EU regulators, offering users an alternative to advertising services that rely on analyzing people’s data.

Meta – continues the nyt – will also continue to offer free versions of Facebook and Instagram with ads in the EU, the three people said. It’s unclear how much the paid versions would cost and when the company might make them. A spokesman for Meta, questioned by New York Timeshe declined to comment. For nearly 20 years, Meta’s core business has been centered around offering free social networking services to users and selling advertising to companies that want to reach that particular audience.