Task force will seek to contain disinformation and mass shootings on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announced this Thursday (May 12, 2022) that it will create an operations center for the October elections. The objective is to monitor publications and prevent the dissemination of fake news and mass shootings on their social networks.

The company detailed that the task force will be made up of employees in Brazil and the United States. The specialists will monitor, in real time, content that represents possible interference in the elections. The project will seek to combat “coordinated inauthentic behaviors”.

The manager of Strategic Response Programs at Meta Latin America, Debs Delbart, stated that the integrity of the elections is a priority for Meta. “We want to ensure a quick response to any emergency that may happen”, he said.

The project was tested in Brazil during the 2018 and 2020 elections. According to Meta, in the 1st round of 2020 alone, 140,000 inauthentic posts were removed.

Stamp on posts about elections

Today, when algorithms identify posts about the elections, a label with a link to the Electoral Justice website is displayed. The measure is part of a partnership with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court)in order to safeguard the democratic process and disseminate official information.

According to the TSE, in January and February of this year, the first full months with the seal in the posts, a total of 1.4 million hits were registered to the home page of the Electoral Justice portal. This represented an increase of almost 10 times compared to the October to November 2021 bimester, when there were 146 thousand accesses to the home page from the website.