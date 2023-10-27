In response to the worrying increase in hacks of accounts in instagram this year, Goal has launched a website designed to simplify the process of recovering compromised accounts. The tool offers a number of options to address different situations, from forgetting your password to creating a new account with stolen personal information.

To access this tool, visit: https://www.instagram.com/hacked/. Once there, select the option “My account was hacked“. Next, provide your username, phone number, or associated email.

Then, check your inbox and look for the email from: [email protected], which will notify you of any changes to your account. Next, ask for a login link or security code.

Then, go to the login screen and select “Get help signing in” or the “Forgot your password?” option. Enter your username and the email or phone number linked to your account, and click “Next.” Select your email or phone number and click “Next” again.

Finally, click on the login link on the email either SMS that you received and follow the on-screen instructions to recover your account. instagram. This tool provides a valuable resource for those who have experienced the unfortunate situation of an account hack, facilitating the process of restoring normality to the platform.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Whenever I have to write notes like these, I give them the same advice: use an app like Last Pass to manage your passwords and Authy to have two-step authentication. These two tools have saved me from many situations that I have never had to deal with again.