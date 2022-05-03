A half is working hard to create the Metaverse, hence the name change the company underwent last year. The company is also considering building this one Metaverse offering people high-end hardware and to do so is developing its viewers.

A new report suggests that Meta will launch four new headsets between now and 2024, with two Quest accessories arriving in 2023 and 2024. This year, however, Meta is expected to release a new high-end business-oriented headset currently under the name in code Project Cambria.

The report calls Project Cambria a “Chromebook for the face”. This is because Cambria has hardware specs similar to a Chromebook laptop. It will use Meta’s operating system, which is based on Android and will be compatible with various web-based Quest tools, services and apps. Cambria will be marketed primarily as a work device rather than a gaming device, so it is said to have ” high resolution”.

Each headset will also have a color passthrough thanks to a series of cameras placed outside, allowing users to see their surroundings to avoid bumping into things. It will also allow for mixed and augmented reality experiences.

We come to the price and the release date: Cambria could potentially arrive in September, except for delivery problems due to the lack of components, and its cost is around 800 dollars. The other versions, on the other hand, should arrive by 2024 at an even higher cost.

Source: PCGamesN