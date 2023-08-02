The event will include a “limited” in-person experience at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with free live stream sessions “on various social channels.” Zuckerberg will hold a keynote on day one with developers, while the second day promises developer sessions and some “first looks” at the company’s products.

Is it time for Quest 3?

Since when the Quest series was first announced at Connect in late 2018, Zuckerberg himself provided key updates on these products and it’s possible that the August event will follow suit as the CEO confirmed his keynote. We could then discover something new about the Quest 3.

Meta has already confirmed some details of the Quest 3. The headset is 40% thinner, the GPU is more than twice as powerful and it has two color cameras and a depth sensor for mixed reality. Meta also unveiled the new Touch Plus controllers included with the headset and explained how they track without rings or onboard cameras. The product will be available this fall starting at $500. For all the detailsyou can refer to our dedicated article.