Goaltechnology company directed by Mark Zuckerberghas confirmed its most ambitious underwater cable project, the Waterworth Projectwhich consists in the construction of a Submarine cable of more than 50,000 km. It will connect four of the main continents (America, Africa, Oceania and Asia) in places such as the United States, India, Brazil, South Africa and other key regions using the technology with the greatest available capacity.

Meta confirms its submarine cable of more than 50,000 kilometers

From the page Goal They report that the Eaterworth project will be a multimillionaire and multiannual investment To build a Cable of 24 pairs of fiber fiber in the world. They comment that they continue advancing in their design to maintain the resilience of the cable, they will also implement “pioneer routing”, maximizing the cable laying so that it can work at depths of up to 7,000 meters.

For have it controlled and protected, Since these cables usually suffer damage, in areas that can receive damage such as in shallow waters, as long as ships or other dangers, they will use improved routing techniques. The Main objectives They focus on the ability to support traffic on all their properties, highlight the impulse through underwater investments, guarantee quality of your services In this type of traffic and have a direct property to deliver its content to users around the world.





This project aims to allow greater economic cooperationfacilitate the Digital inclusion and open New opportunities for technological development In these regions. In addition to that it will represent a milestone for its infrastructure efforts and boost all mobile traffic and its investments in artificial intelligence.

Eaterworth Project Goal

