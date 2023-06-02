Goal has officially announced its virtual reality headset quest 3 in an Instagram post from mark zuckerberg. The viewer will be available this fall in a version of 128GB by $499.99 dollarsand “an additional storage option for those who want more space” will also be offered at an unspecified price.

Compared to its predecessor, the quest 2the design of the quest 3 it’s lighter and more comfortable, with a “40 percent thinner optical profile” (not counting the foam facial interface), while a new Snapdragon chip inside delivers twice the graphics performance. It is also compatible with games on the quest 2which is good news, since the old scope will still be available, but at a cheaper and more familiar price.

Goal announced that as of June 4, the quest 2 will reduce its price by $100 dollarsstaying in $299.99 dollars for the 128 GB version, while the 256 GB version will receive a discount of $80 dollarsgoing from $429.99 to $349.99 dollars. This undoes last year’s price increase on the base model and makes the version with extra storage cheaper than before.

Also, an upcoming software update for the quest 2 and the Quest Pro of Goal it will increase the performance of your CPU and GPU and enable Dynamic Resolution Scaling. This comes just days before Apple is expected to announce its long-rumored mixed reality headset.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Just when I was thinking of buying the quest 2we better wait.