Meta was fined for allowing gambling advertising on Facebook and Instagram, violating Italian rules.
This sanction, issued byCommunications Regulatory Authority (AGCOM), is the third of this kind, after those inflicted on Google and Twitch.
AGCOM identified promotional gambling content on 18 profiles, including 5 on Instagram and 13 on Facebook, together with 32 sponsored posts.
Even though Meta removed several accounts reported by the Authority, it was held responsible as the manager of the media.
Playing with fire
The AGCOM sanction is provided for by the Dignity decree, article 9 of the legislative decree of 12 July 2018, n. 87.
AGCOM imposes one on Meta fine of 5.85 million of euros for violating the rules on the ban on gambling-related advertising on Facebook and Instagram.
Although it was highlighted that Meta passively hosted the content uploaded by users, it actively offered an advertising service: the behavior led the company to be responsible for the illegality of the promoted content.
The words of the guarantor
The president of the National Consumers Union, Massimiliano Dona, expresses appreciation for the decree, underlining the clarity of the Italian legislation on the ban on gambling advertising.
Dona also talks about the constant violation of these rules by television broadcasters, through indirect forms, as happens with sponsored content on social networks.
In doing so, he recalls the importance of the role of the platforms towards the advertising service and hopes for a more incisive intervention to ensure greater transparency in identifying sponsored posts, removing those that are misleading or prohibited by law.
These include, in addition to those related to gambling, also those related to smoking.
