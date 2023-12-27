Meta fined by AGCOM for allowing the promotion of gambling games on Facebook and Instagram, violating Italian regulations.

Meta was fined for allowing gambling advertising on Facebook and Instagram, violating Italian rules.

This sanction, issued byCommunications Regulatory Authority (AGCOM), is the third of this kind, after those inflicted on Google and Twitch. AGCOM identified promotional gambling content on 18 profiles, including 5 on Instagram and 13 on Facebook, together with 32 sponsored posts.

Even though Meta removed several accounts reported by the Authority, it was held responsible as the manager of the media.

Playing with fire Mark Zuckenberg is a central figure in the world of technology and is famous for founding and running the largest social network on the planet The AGCOM sanction is provided for by the Dignity decree, article 9 of the legislative decree of 12 July 2018, n. 87. AGCOM imposes one on Meta fine of 5.85 million of euros for violating the rules on the ban on gambling-related advertising on Facebook and Instagram. Although it was highlighted that Meta passively hosted the content uploaded by users, it actively offered an advertising service: the behavior led the company to be responsible for the illegality of the promoted content. See also Twisted Metal TV Series: Will Arnett will play Sweet Tooth