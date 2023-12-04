More than 80 Spanish media outlets have jointly sued the technology giant Meta – the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – through the Information Media Association (AMI) for unfair competition. They demand compensation of 550 million euros for the enormous advertising revenues received by the platform illegally in the last five years. A fight of David against Goliath that the professor of Procedural Law whose law firm is leading the lawsuit, Nicolás González-Cuéllar, is sure they will win. “The Law is moving forward to correct the abuses” of big technology companies on the media, and it was time to act, explains the lawyer in an interview with this newspaper just a few hours after the complaint was made public.

–How was the demand created?

–The idea arose within the AMI, specifically from its general director, Irene Lanzaco, who is the one who suggested that I do a feasibility study to file a lawsuit against Meta for unfair competition as a result of the violation of the Regulation for the Protection of Data, and we verify the violation of the regulations. For Meta, it was enough to understand that there were contractual relationships with the users for the development of which it was necessary to obtain the data and this perspective is not considered legal by the European Data Protection Committee.

–The lawsuit claims compensation for the period between May 25, 2018 and July 31, 2023. Why those specific dates?

–The demand period begins on May 25, 2018 because it is the date on which the Data Protection Regulation began to apply. And it reaches at least July 31 – it is not known when it has started to comply with the regulation or if it has already started to do so – because until then it is clear that it did not comply and it was on August 1 when Meta announced that it was going to change its politics, but without commitment. That is why we reserve the right to file a new lawsuit. Meta has been competing in an advantageous and unfair way with the media in the Spanish market for at least these five years.

–The media, like any other company, are closely monitored at the level of both Spanish and European regulations. Why do you think there are so many differences in the treatment given to these platforms?

–The problem with the technological giants is that they act with great obscurantism. They do not reveal relevant information to the market. And it is in this context that their dominant condition leads them to actions that affect competition. In the specific case of Meta, not only has the European Data Protection Committee established that it has violated the regulations, but this has also been confirmed by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

–So, do the media have everything to win?

–We understand that this claim has all the legal basis and we also believe that the compensation calculation has been done in an objective and precise manner by the entity that carried out the economic expert opinion.

–There are 550 million compensation. How was it encrypted?

–It has been calculated by the difference in growth of the advertising market on the one hand, and of the media that present the demand on the other. A difference that has occurred due to the ability that Meta has had to use users’ personal data without authorization. Personal data that are not only those that users voluntarily give up, but also those that are generated through their web browsing in Meta applications. The platform uses this data to sell segmented and personalized advertising and this significantly affects competition.

–What exactly is the segmented advertising that Meta sells?

–It is advertising that is directed to specific people who are known to have certain tastes, who frequent certain websites, who have certain conditions in their personal lives. If you are looking at pens through any search engine and you start receiving advertising on Instagram for pens, that means that your personal data has been used, it is advertising that is specifically directed at a person.

–Is Spain following in the footsteps of Canada and France?

–There are many fronts on which the Law must advance to correct the abuses of large technology companies in relation to the media. But the cases of Canada and France are not like ours, because what we have started here is a case with perfect support in the current regulations for unfair competition. With the right we have today, this action is fully founded.

–Facebook has already been fined for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Didn’t it help to change anything about the company’s policy?

–It seems that no, that she feels comfortable in defying the laws. They earn so much money that they prefer to pay compensation. Not all injured parties complain and those who do have to undergo the ordeal of the process and a long wait. But justice is the path of the elephant. The pachyderm reaches its destination.

–This is David’s fight against Goliath?

-Absolutely. The plaintiff societies are noticeably smaller than Meta, but just as David used the sling to fight Goliath, we use the law to fight Meta.

-What deadlines should we expect from now on?

-It is difficult to estimate the time until the trial because there is quite a delay. But the process would not have to be delayed in the first instance beyond a year because the issue to be discussed is perfectly limited, it would be a reasonable period of time for justice to act.