Meta, the company that includes Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and many other major companies, recently released a new chatbox or “conversation AI” called Blenderbot 3.0. Unfortunately for the company, things are going a little differently than expected. For example, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal replied that Donald Trump is still president, and added several critical notes on Meta founder Mark Zuckenberg.

“He did a bad job in congressional testimony“, The bot replied to the BBC”It made me feel ashamed of my country“In addition to adding”His company takes advantage of people’s money and doesn’t care. It must be stopped! We agree, right?”

In an official press release Joelle Pineau, director of the Artificial Intelligence department of Meta stated “When we launched Blenderbot 3 a few days ago, we explained the promises and challenges that a public demo brought, including the possibility of problematic answers and offensive language.“And then add”As painful as it is to read these answers, a public demo like this is important for building conversational AI“.

PC gamer colleagues have ventured into a conversation with Blenderbot 3.0 themselves, but it seems that the “strong powers” have already calmed the hot spirits of artificial intelligence

In fact, now to a question about Zuckenberg, the AI ​​answers “I love how he built Facebook and made it what it is today. He has a great vision of the future“. In short, even the AI ​​must submit to the power of the CEO. An almost Fantozzian scene, hoping that in a few months we will not find Blenderbot 3.5 with answers like “He is a handsome president!”

Source: PCGamer