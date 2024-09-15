US tech company Meta Platforms has changed the way it flags content edited or modified using artificial intelligence tools on its Instagram, Facebook and Threads platforms.

Meta has moved the “AI information” label for such content to the post options menu, where it was previously located directly under the user’s name who posted the post. The company said the label will still appear under content that was generated using an AI tool. This means that while the label will be hidden for content that was edited or modified using AI, it will still appear below content that was generated using modern technology.

The TechCrunch website, which specializes in technology topics, quoted Meta as saying that the change, which is scheduled to be implemented this week, will better reflect the degree of use of artificial intelligence in producing content published on its platforms.