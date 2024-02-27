Home page World

Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg provides deep insights into the reasons for mass layoffs in the IT industry and the role of AI technologies.

In recent months, the IT industry has witnessed an unprecedented wave of mass layoffs, led by big names like Amazon (reduced person by 35% on Twitch) to zoom. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, spoke in an interview with Morning Brew Daily about the background to this development, the influence of the pandemic and the impact on the job market.

Phases of waves of layoffs: The pandemic as a catalyst for change

The IT industry is experiencing a period of adjustment, heavily influenced by the pandemic. Companies that increased their workforces during the pandemic due to increased demand for digital services are now faced with the challenge of reversing these adjustments. This correction phase aims to adapt the workforce to current needs and prepare companies for the future.

Zuckerberg identifies two main phases of layoffs: the first was concerned with reducing pandemic-related overstaffing, while the second phase was aimed at making company processes sustainable. These strategic decisions, as tough as they may be, help make companies more effective and agile.

Positive market reaction and shareholder satisfaction

Interestingly, the waves of layoffs and the associated increase in efficiency have led to positive reactions on the stock market. Companies like Meta and Snap, which has made major layoffs, experienced a rise in their stock prices. This underlines the importance of efficiency and tight corporate structures for investors and shareholders. The reason for the layoffs at Snapchat was also the high costs of recalling the Pixy drones.

The role of AI technologies

Zuckerberg was rather skeptical about the topic of AI and its influence on layoffs. Although AI is playing an increasingly important role in the industry, it was not the main reason for Meta's staffing adjustments – in the past, Zuckerberg had announced the development of a super AI at Meta. Rather, it's about achieving greater efficiency by streamlining teams without compromising the quality of work.

The mass layoffs in the IT industry are a sign of the changing landscape of the labor market and companies adapting to new realities. Mark Zuckerberg's insights provide a valuable perspective on the current challenges and strategies of leading IT companies. While the pandemic served as a catalyst for change, the focus now is on increasing efficiency and preparing for a sustainable future in which AI plays a supporting, but not dominant, role.