The CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), Mark Zuckerberg, sent a letter to the United States Congress where he gives details of what the administration did Joe Biden with that social network.

According to some media, Zuckerberg said on Monday, August 26, that the administration of President Joe Biden exerted pressure on the platform to “censor certain content related to Covid-19.”

Zuckerberg sent a letter to the United States Congress in which he stated that during the year 2021, Senior White House officials requested the removal or moderation of posts that included humor, satire and other information which did not match the official narrative about the pandemic.

Meta’s CEO explained that, although the platform decided to keep some of this content visible, it also agreed to reduce the visibility of other topics at the government’s insistence.

In addition, Zuckerberg, in the letter, referred to the censorship of the laptop story Hunter Bidenson of current President Joe Biden, a publication made by the newspaper The New York Post. The CEO of Meta stated that, by 2020 before the presidential elections, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning to Meta about a possible disinformation campaign originating from Russia, which led the platform to reduce the visibility of the news while the respective investigations into the case were being carried out.

