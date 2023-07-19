Meta blocks European users from accessing Threads. The leading technology company, Meta, has made the decision to block access to its new application, Threads, for all users located in the European Union (EU), including those who try to access it through a VPN connection.

This is because Threads is not yet available in most EU countries due to strict data protection regulations in the region.

Launched on July 5, Threads is a microblogging platform designed to share ideas and trends through text. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has expressed that the intention of this application is that “communities come together to discuss everything, from the topics that interest you today to what will be trending tomorrow.”

Although Threads has been launched in over 100 countries globally, EU countries are not included on this list. The reason is that the application uses data from Instagram users, including information related to behavior and advertising, which does not comply with the provisions of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The Irish Data Protection Commission has confirmed that Threads cannot operate in the EU until these regulatory compliance issues are resolved.

In response to this situation, Meta has implemented “additional measures” to prevent EU users from accessing Threads, even using a VPN connection. Although the company has stated that “Europe continues to be an incredibly important market for Meta” and that they expect Threads to be available in all EU countries in the future, some users have reported that these additional measures also block access to the platform. even when using a VPN.

It is relevant to note that Threads has managed to reach 100 million users in less than a week after its launch, according to data compiled by Quiver Quantitative, a company specializing in analysis of accounts subscribed to the application.

Although Mexico is not subject to the same regulations as the EU, there are concerns that Meta will take similar steps in this country to ensure regulatory compliance and prevent potential privacy breaches.

Although Meta has stated that Mexico is an important market for the company and no specific blocking action has been mentioned for this country, it is essential that Mexican users are aware of the possible implications and are prepared to adapt to any changes in the market. access to threads.